EDWARDS, Nicholas Simon



(1961-2021)



Finally at peace, Nick succumbed on June 30, after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. He put up the good fight and did his best to stretch out his time on Earth where he wanted to make a difference.



Nick was born to George and Joan Edwards, immigrants from Manchester England, and raised in Ridgefield, Connecticut. He came to Ohio to attend University of Dayton where he earned a degree in Business Management.



His career began and ended after 36 years at KeyBank where he worked with so many clients, all of whom he considered friends. His co-workers became a second family to him; and he loved nothing more than to mentor young bankers and to foster these career-long friendships until his last day of life. Their dedication to him as companions has been truly appreciated by his first family.



Nick was a dedicated community servant to the Dayton area. He volunteered tirelessly at United Way of Dayton for 30 years and served as Board Chair for 5 years. Nick started his community service at the Miamisburg Municipal Trust Fund and continued to make an impact at the Montgomery County Homeless Solutions Policy Board and the Montgomery County Human Services Levy Committee. He was a proud graduate of Leadership Dayton, Class of '99.



Nick also enjoyed serving his hometown, Bellbrook, Ohio. He started on the Planning Board for 9 years, moved on to the Zoning Appeals and Property Review Board for 6 years, was elected to City Council in 2014, and appointed to Deputy



Mayor in 2020, where he proudly served until his death.



During his years, he drafted the Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Resolution for Bellbrook and spearheaded the importance of making Bellbrook a Purple Heart City. Nick was very proud to support our city police, fire, service departments, and schools, as he always knew that they are the heart of our town. He respected and appreciated his fellow city servants and constituents of Bellbrook, who work tirelessly to maintain the "Small Town Friendly" Bellbrook he loved.



Nick was a loyal sports fan. He enjoyed watching, attending and talking about "his" teams. His love for Manchester



United, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Mets, UC Football, and UD Basketball kept him frustrated and fulfilled for hours on end. A fan of any of these teams was a friend to Nick. Nick used his passion for sports to enrich the lives of local children by coaching SAY soccer for 3 years, Bellbrook Select soccer for 7 years, and Lion's Club Basketball.



Nick's family is grateful for all of the kind healthcare workers at Kettering Cancer Care Center and Hospice of Ohio. We were impressed with all of his care providers for their kind professionalism who helped him manage this illness for so long.



Nick was a devoted husband, father, and grandad, leaving his wife and best friend, Linda, of 35 years; his daughter, Lauren Paige; his son, Matthew (Lauren Elise); and grandsons, Jack and Nicholas (coming soon). He also leaves to mourn his brothers Mark Edwards and David Edwards (Ayesha), niece Alannah Edwards, aunt Marjorie Vanover, cousins Carol



Shelley, Jean Sampson, and Tony Posner. His two loyal



companions, Chloe and Stuart, will miss him dearly.



If you knew Nick, you knew how funny he was. Share a laugh today as you remember him for the wonderful man he was.



Nick was cremated. The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home, 92 W. Franklin St, Bellbrook, Ohio 45305. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Dayton Food Pantry (online https://thefoodbankdayton.org/donate/) or Bellbrook Family Resource Center, 51 S. East. St., Bellbrook, Ohio 45305 or online https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=5AYVRQ8ELEW82).



