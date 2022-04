EDWARDS, Sr., Michael J.



Age 73, of Dayton, departed this life Tuesday, April 5, 2022. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Memorial services 11 AM, Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Mt. Enon Baptist church, 1501 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Way. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.



