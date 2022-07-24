EDWARDS, Jacqueline Agrio "Bebe"



88 of Springfield, passed away on July 22, 2022. She was born May 16, 1934, in Panama City, Panama, the daughter of Nicolas and Benilda Agrio. She was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church. Survivors include her four children and spouse, William Wayne Edwards, Pamela (Christopher) Henry, Anna Stelzer and Becky Edwards; seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Heather, Nathaniel, Paul, Andrew, William and Benjamin and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William in 2015. Private services will be held. Memorial donations may be made to St. Teresa Church, Ohio's Community Mercy Hospice or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

