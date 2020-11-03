X

EDWARDS, JACK

EDWARDS, Sr., Jack V.

Age 79, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020, at his residence. Jack was a retired Steam Fitter for Local 162 with over 30 years of service. He was a member of Fairborn Lodge #764 F&AM, Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton, AmVets Post #464 and VFW Post #4383. Jack enjoyed telling jokes, guns, and riding his motorcycle traveling to 49 of 50 states. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 42 years, Patricia; parents, John Sr. & Grovie Edwards; brothers, Jerry & John Jr.; sister, Jean Smith; and life-long friend, John Weaver. Jack is survived by his daughters, Shelia (Jeff) Muterspaw, Donella (James) Armstrong, Catherine (James) Clark, Treva Warman and Easter Yvonne Edwards; sons, Jack Jr. (Jennifer) Edwards and Tony (Tammy) Fyffe; grandchildren, Lisa, Adam, Bruce, Elizabeth, Desirae, Tracy, Billy, Angela, Sean, Ryan, Josh and Haley; 13 great-grandchildren; life-time friend, Randy Tackett; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 10 AM Friday, November 6, 2020, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Doug Wampler officiating. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. A Walk Through Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. Attendees are requested to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

