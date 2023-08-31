Edwards, Greg



age 59, of Dayton, was called home on Saturday, August 26, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be from 3-6 pm on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Southbrook Christian Church, Reverie Chapel, 9095 Washington Church Rd, Miamisburg, OH 45342, with Funeral Services held at 6 pm. Private burial with family will be held at Woodland Cemetery on later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Shoes 4 the Shoeless PO Box 41655 Dayton OH 45441. Full obituary can be found at www.Routsong.com



