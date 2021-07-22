Edwards, Grant A.







Grant A. Edwards



12/03/1949 - 7/22/2020





He passed away during the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.I prayed to God for a good man and he sent me Grant Edwards. You always told me I was beautiful, caring, kind, sweet and how bless you are to have me. Those words will be forever cherished. Miss your words and how you always took care of your family. Sometimes at night I smell your cologne in memory of your love for me. God saw you getting tired and held you in his arms. I know God only takes the best, you will always be the love of my life. Rest in Heaven my king. Love you forever and always. In this message we urge you all to take the vaccine, get vaccinated because their is help. Let's stop the spread of COVID.



Lashon Valentine