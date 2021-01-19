EDWARDS, Evalyn Darlene "Dolly"



Age 95 of Englewood, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 15, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Mary E. (Stein) and James L. Moon on January 26, 1925 in Beavertown, OH. Darlene enjoyed painting with watercolors and acrylics, but most importantly spending time with her family and friends. She and her late husband, James were charter members of First Baptist Church in New Lebanon, OH, where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. She is survived by her daughter; Diana (Nick) Jang, son; James (Kim) Edwards II, grandchildren; David Bell, Michael Edwards, Brian Edwards, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who will cherish her memory. Along with her parents, Darlene is preceded in death by her husband; James W.



Edwards, sister; June Burton, and brother; Junior Leroy Moon. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 am on Thursday,



January 21, 2021 with Pastor Scott Snyder officiating at Beavertown Cemetery in Kettering, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton (324



Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420). The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at



