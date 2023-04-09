Edwards, Jr., Elmer



Elmer Edwards, Jr., 71, of Alexandria, IN passed away on April 6, 2023, at his home. He was born on November 15, 1951 in Hamilton, OH, the son of Elmer Edwards and Anna (Evans) Edwards, Sr.



Elmer retired from General Motors in 2000 after 30 years of service. He hired in with the company in Hamilton, OH, and then later transferred to Marion, IN. Elmer was skilled at fixing many things, including farm equipment, old cars, motorcycles, and projects around the house. Elmer also enjoyed helping anyone who needed help. He enjoyed spending time and playing pool with Frank at the Eagles, playing music, and being at home in his happy place with his faithful dog, Annie, and his cats, Cleo and Mittens.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his special uncles, Grant and Jerry Edwards.



Elmer leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Mary "Prissy" Edwards; his special uncle, George Edwards; his two daughters, Sandy McIntyre and Wendy Eldridge; his step-son, Robert Crowthers (Melissa); his sisters, Shirley Davis (Ron), Diane Vickers (William), Cathy Kramer (Jerry), and Robin Shope (James); his grandchildren, Kaitlyn Guthrie, Gavin Guthrie, Taryn Theobald, Phillip Swick, Wadyn McIntyre, Taylor Crowthers, and Peyton Crowthers; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many friends, and especially a few close neighbors, Dave and Georgi Henderson, Andrew and Allison Henderson, Matt, Tamara, Bryce, Haniah, and Mya Stansbury, and also new neighbors, Noah and Nancy McCune.



A celebration of Elmer's life will be held at a later date.







Memorial contributions may be made to the Alexandria Eagles #1771.



