Edwards, Charles

Charles K. Edwards, 64 of Huber Heights, OH passed away July 12, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. Charles was born April 13, 1959 in Lima, OH. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Edwards Jr. and brother, Bruce Edwards. He is survived by his mother, Manola L. Edwards of Springfield OH; children, Charles Powell (Rashon Salyer) of Huber Heights, OH and Carl Edwards (Emily Konst) of Dayton, OH; brothers, Keith (Aundrea) Edwards of Dayton OH, Robert (Donna) Edwards III of Wilberforce, OH, Douglas Edwards (Deadra Underwood) of Atlanta, GA, and Mark Edwards (Debbie Snyder) of Springfield OH; nine grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Charles was affectionately known as Charlie Brown. He loved his family, listening to music, wearing his collection of suits and sunglasses, and loved to talk. He treasured the time he spent with his grandchildren. We will always remember his heart and his strong will to live in the face of significant challenges. He never gave up. Visitation is Monday, July 24, 2023 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 34 W. Pleasant St. (Mulberry St. entrance), Springfield, OH 45506. Interment will be at Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.robertchenryhome.com



