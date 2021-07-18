EDMUNDSON,



Thomas Richard



Thomas Richard Edmundson, (September 17, 1941 - July 5, 2020) is survived by his wife



Victoria A. (Mote) Edmundson, daughters Claudine Randall and Rachel Edmundson, brother Robert K. Edmundson and his wife BL, numerous cousins, in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Preceding Tom in death were son Thomas Hans Edmundson, former wife Hannelore (Rampelt) Edmundson (mother of his first two children), brother Charles R. Edmundson, sister



Charlene Veloski, mother LaVern Bristow Edmundson, and



father Thomas W. Edmundson.



Tom was an excellent high school athlete in football and track and field and holds the Martins Ferry High School "Purple



Rider" long jump record since 1960. Following high school Tom served in the U.S. Army/Germany and competed in track and field for the Army National Team. He became a



Vocational Engineering Design teacher of juniors and seniors. Serving for 32 years at Walter E. Stebbins High School,



Dayton, Ohio, Tom was head coach in track and field and in soccer. Tom was a gardener, home designer, craftsman, and animal lover. Tom enjoyed softball, bowling, golf, college sports, and was an Ohio State Football fan. Tom and Vicki moved to Fort Myers Beach in 2006. Tom is sorely missed.

