Dr. Alan Lee Edmonson, 87, of Kettering, died peacefully at the Randall Residence of Centerville on Monday morning, June 5, 2023. Born on November 21, 1935 in Dayton, the son of Roger Wendell Edmonson and Elinor Jane Kuhner Edmonson. Alan was raised in Oakwood, where he met his future wife, Pattie, and graduated from Oakwood High School in 1953. He went on to receive his Bachelor and Medical Doctor degrees from Ohio State University, specializing in psychiatry. Alan's passion for Ohio State football never waned and he rarely missed a game. Alan served with the U.S. Navy at Fort Pendleton in California from 1961 to 1967, served in the Naval Reserves until 1968 and achieved the rank of Lt. Commander. Alan and Pattie then settled back in their hometown of Dayton, where he spent his entire career practicing psychiatry at Miami Valley Hospital and in a private practice in Kettering, until his retirement in 1998. Alan served on many committees and in leadership positions at Miami Valley, including serving as Chief of Staff from 1990-92, and worked tirelessly to advocate for his patients.



Alan loved golfing, skiing, gardening, paddle tennis, biking and hiking. Alan was an avid golfer and took many trips with friends to play St. Andrews, Pebble Beach and even Augusta National. His skiing and outdoor adventures led him to slopes around the country before he and Pattie settled on Basalt, Colorado to build a vacation getaway, where they hiked, biked, rafted, explored, fished, skied and relaxed for many years. In Dayton, he enjoyed his time at Dayton and Moraine Country Clubs, often spending more time there than at home. Alan loved all his friends dearly, and enjoyed football games, sports activities, relaxing and laughing with them over the years, although his development of Alzheimer's and dementia made those difficult to maintain in his final years. He spent his final years under the outstanding care of the Randall Residence of Centerville's memory care team.



Alan is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia, of Centerville, OH, and by his three beloved children, Alesa Lynn Edmonson, of Frankfort, KY; Steven Alan Edmonson and his wife, Kristin, of Cincinnati, OH; and David Alan Edmonson and his wife, Chelsy, of North Kingstown, RI. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren whom he adored, Daniel Edmonson, Megan Edmonson, Jack Edmonson, Alexander Edmonson, and Lindsay Edmonson and his sister, Doris Edmonson Martin, of The Villages, FL.



A gathering of family and friends for Alan will be held Thursday, June 29, from 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 125 N Wilkinson St, Dayton. Following the gathering of family and friends all are invited to stay for Alan's memorial service. Alan will be laid to rest in Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the Alzheimer's Association of Miami Valley, www.alz.org\dayton, or to the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation, www.mvhfoundation.org/donate-now/.



