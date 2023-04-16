Edmonds, Virginia M.



VIRGINIA, age 95, passed away at home on Saturday, April 8, 2023.



She was born on April 11, 1927, the daughter of Oscar and Viola (Wells) Cloyd. She married Leslie V. Edmonds on August 4, 1945 in Hamilton, Ohio. Virginia worked for Leshner Corporation for 21 years, retiring in 1971. She was a member of Lindenwald United Methodist Church and a 69-year member of Washington Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star.



She was preceded in death by her husband Leslie V. Edmonds, sister Loraine (Cloyd) McDaniel, and brother William Cloyd. Virginia is survived by loving nieces, great and great-great nieces and nephews.



A graveside service for Ginny will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Rose Hill Burial Park. Friends and family are welcome to attend and meet at the front gate just before 1 pm.



If so desired, remembrances may be sent to Lindenwald United Methodist Church or to Hospice of Cincinnati.



