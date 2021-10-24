EDMONDS, Ruth M.



Age 101 of Dayton, OH, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. She was born October 17, 1919, in Monroe, GA, to the late William and Claudia Stroud. She was also preceded in death by her husband,



Horace H. Edmonds; (8) sisters and (6) brothers. She is



survived by: daughters, Helene (Maurice) Hayes and Phyllis



Edmonds; son, Horace



(Victoria) Edmonds; grandchildren, Jaimee (James) Wicks and Solomon Edmonds; step-grandchild, Antoinette Rucker; great-granddaughter, Kylie Wicks; (2) brothers-in-law, Daniel of Los Angeles and Willie Finney of Cleveland, OH; a host of other family and friends. She was a very proud graduate of Dunbar H.S., Class 1937.



Funeral Services will be held 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave., with Pastor Samuel N. Winston, Jr., Officiating. The



family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Eastern Star burial service at 9:30 am. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

