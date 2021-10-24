journal-news logo
X

EDMONDS, Ruth

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

EDMONDS, Ruth M.

Age 101 of Dayton, OH, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. She was born October 17, 1919, in Monroe, GA, to the late William and Claudia Stroud. She was also preceded in death by her husband,

Horace H. Edmonds; (8) sisters and (6) brothers. She is

survived by: daughters, Helene (Maurice) Hayes and Phyllis

Edmonds; son, Horace

(Victoria) Edmonds; grandchildren, Jaimee (James) Wicks and Solomon Edmonds; step-grandchild, Antoinette Rucker; great-granddaughter, Kylie Wicks; (2) brothers-in-law, Daniel of Los Angeles and Willie Finney of Cleveland, OH; a host of other family and friends. She was a very proud graduate of Dunbar H.S., Class 1937.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave., with Pastor Samuel N. Winston, Jr., Officiating. The

family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Eastern Star burial service at 9:30 am. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
KYDE, Robert
2
LARSH, MARY
3
HALL, RICHARD
4
COY, EMORY
5
FRANCE, James
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top