Edmonds, Mary Lee age 97 of Dayton departed this life peacefully at Kettering Medical Center on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. She was born to Fred & Sally (Smarr) Williams, Sr. in Cynthiana, Ky on August 21,1925. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, four brothers and her loving husband of 65yrs Aaron E. Edmonds, Jr. Mary is survived by her three children, Daughter, Sandra E. (Chuck) Caesar and two sons, Frederick E. (Sheila) Edmonds and Aurelius E. Edmonds; Eight Grandchildren, Eleven Great-Grandchildren, Five Great-Great Grandchildren; a host of cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. The family will receive friends from 4-5pm, with the Celebration of Life service at 5 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2023 at Zion Baptist Church 1684 Earlham Drive, Dayton. Rev. Dr. Rockney Cater officiating. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Brown Funeral Service. Live Stream info: Youtube at Zion Baptist Church Dayton Ohio or the website www.zionbaptistchurchdayton.com



