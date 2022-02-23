EDMONDS, Brenda



Age 74 of Hamilton, passed away at her home surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Brenda was born in Hyden, Kentucky, on August 8, 1947, to Elisha and Eunice Pennington. On June 17, 1967, she married Jim Edmonds. Together, they owned and operated Twin City Supermarket.



Brenda is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jim Edmonds; her son, Darin (Anna)



Edmonds; her brothers, Owen (Pearl) and Dwight Pennington; and her life-long friends, Gail, Linda, Sharon, Connie and



Linda. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents.



Visitation will be held at Laurel Avenue Church of Christ, 1049 Laurel Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM at the church with Pastor Charles Anderson



officiating. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

