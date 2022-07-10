EDMONDS, Beverly

EDMONDS (Clark),



Beverly L.



Beverly L Edmonds, formerly Clark, went to be with her husband and son on July 1st, 2022. Please join us to memorialize her life at 11am on WEDNESDAY, July 13th, 2022, at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Burial will be at West Memory Gardens Cemetery located on the Southwest corner of Hemple Road and Germantown Pike. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

