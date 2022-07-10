journal-news logo
EDMONDS, Beverly

Obituaries
2 hours ago

EDMONDS (Clark),

Beverly L.

Beverly L Edmonds, formerly Clark, went to be with her husband and son on July 1st, 2022. Please join us to memorialize her life at 11am on WEDNESDAY, July 13th, 2022, at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Burial will be at West Memory Gardens Cemetery located on the Southwest corner of Hemple Road and Germantown Pike. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

