Eckley, Clarence A. "Eck, Bud, JR, Junior"



Clarence A. "Eck, Bud, JR, Junior" Eckley, age 94 passed away March 12, 2024, at the Hospice of Dayton, just 2 weeks shy of his 95th birthday. Born on March 24, 1929, he was preceded in death by his parents Clarence "Bud" and Betty (Naber) Eckley, sisters Janet (Dick) Meyer, Joan (Bob) Zimmer, brothers Ed (Shirley) Eckley and John Eckley. JR is survived by sons Mike (Mary) Eckley, Tim (Leah) Eckley, and Kevin (Kathy Wright) Eckley, 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Barbara Eckley, and special friends Sue Napier, Linda Lovewell and Charlie Brannon. As a child JR attended Chaminade where he played football as a running back, then transferred to Bellbrook where he continued his athletic endeavors. JR was the last surviving member of his class of 1947. At age 18, upon graduation he began an apprenticeship as a printer for the Dayton Daily News where he retired after 40 years of service. JR was an extremely dedicated and hard worker. In his 40 years of the printing business, he only missed 3 days of work. For several years after retirement he worked with his son, Kevin, his nephew Eric and brother John in their different businesses. JR is remembered for his giving heart, his faith in God, his countless jokes, and helping anyone and everyone in need. Being raised in the Depression era made him a humble, selfless and giving person. Never striving for material goods and always appreciating the simple things in life and the company that surrounded him made him the man that so many looked up to. JR had a passion for golf and was a founding member and President of the Dayton Union Printcraft Golf Assoc. (DUPGA) for 56 years and the league still continues in its 61st year. JR enjoyed his Fridays with his brothers Ed and John and friend Dave Dean eating breakfast at the Tip of the Town, playing in the Senior Golf League at Homestead GC, stopping at their sister Joan's for homemade pie. Then a stop at the Dairy Queen for a peanut butter malt. He graciously gave his time and faith to an astounding 13 years of missionary trips to Nicaragua working on schools, churches and hospitals. He was loved by everyone who met him and had no enemies. His final volunteer act was donating his body to the Wright State Anatomical program. The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Brookdale of Kettering for making JR's last 5 years so enjoyable. He was always entertained by working puzzles, playing black jack, bingo and "Friday Happy Hour". Special thanks to Hospice of Dayton for their compassion and excellent care. JR was an active member at Bellbrook United Methodist Church where his memorial service will be held on April 29, 2024. Service at 11:00-12;00 brunch to follow until 3;00. Donations in his name may be made to: Bellbrook United Methodist Church. 47 E. Franklin St., Bellbrook, OH.45305



