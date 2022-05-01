ECKHARDT, Steven S.



Of Carlisle, Ohio, passed away on April 24th, 2022. He was born March 7th, 1957, in



Madison, OH, the son of Scharrold and Lucille (Maxwell) Eckhardt. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Larry Eckhardt. Steven is survived by his children, Elizabeth Lynch and 2 grandchildren (Madalynn and Demitria Lynch), Christopher (Amy) Eckhardt and 4 grandchildren (Urban, Ryder, Olivia and Jett Eckhardt), Brittany



(Kevin) Majors and 3 grandchildren (Charlianne, Corbin and Colton Majors); sister, Jeni Bronnenberg; brother, James Eckhardt; sister-in-law, Joy Eckhardt. Steven, "Scuba" to his family and friends, was known to be passionate for the life of adventure. From riding horses, go-kart racing, motorcycles, corvettes, boats and most of all building off-road Jeeps for SMC.



Visitation will be 5:00 pm- 6:30 pm on Thursday, May 5th, 2022, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Memorial Service will follow at 6:30 pm with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.



condolences for the family.

