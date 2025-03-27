Eckert, Roger Clark



Roger Clark Eckert, age 82, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on March 23, 2025 with loving family by his side.



Roger was born on February 18, 1943 to Lucy Rose (Clark) Eckert and Lloyd Eckert in Dayton, Ohio. His childhood years were enjoyed in both Kettering, Ohio and Sarasota, Florida, graduating from Fairmont High School in 1961.



Roger graduated from Ohio University in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism. His diverse interests led to postgraduate work in urban design at Wright State University; bank public relations and marketing at Northwestern University; and journalism at Ohio University. Roger graduated from the University of Cincinnati College of Law, where he earned his J.D. in 1991 and was admitted to the practice of law in Ohio the same year. He was also admitted before the Federal District Court for the Southern District of Ohio and the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.



Over the years, Roger enjoyed a varied professional life and shared his talents to help his community. He worked with Winters Bank; Dayton Progress Corporation; served as the Assistant City Manager for West Carrollton; founded a specialty construction company, Ambient Energy; served as President of the Ohio Association of Solar Energy Industries (OASEI); taught solar engineering at Sinclair College; was elected to the Springboro Community City School District Board of Education; worked as an attorney for the Cincinnati law firm of Ennis, Roberts and Fischer where he represented over 100 Ohio public school districts; served as the Law Director for the City of Springboro; founded the law firm of Eckert & Eckert Co., LPA with his son and daughter which later became Eckert & Henry Company, LPA; founded the Warren-Butler Mediation Center through which he found fulfillment in his mediation work; and assisted municipalities as a management consultant. Most recently, he authored a book entitled, The Structure of Reality.



Roger and his wife, Linda (Watson), married on June 12, 1965 in Dayton, Ohio. In their 66 years together, they had numerous adventures and enjoyed travel to many interesting places, but their favorite times were spent on their farm with family and friends. Early in their marriage, they purchased an abandoned historical farmhouse with acreage and painstakingly restored it. For more than half a century, Roger and Linda hosted countless picnics and gatherings at Bittersweet Farm.



Roger was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and is survived by his wife of 59 years, Linda (Watson) Eckert; their three children: Sherry (Eckert) Kane, Michael Eckert (Terri Miller), and Daniel Eckert (Katharine Stone); ten grandchildren: Ryan Collins (Morgan Gerdes), Courtney (Collins) Sies (Tim Sies), Benjamin Eckert, Paul Kane, Annabelle Eckert (fiancé Kevin Ryan), Steven Kane, Haleigh Eckert, Andrew Eckert, Grant Eckert and Ryan Eckert; and seven great-grandchildren: Lily Sies, Torin Sies, Kamden Sies, Cooper Ellison, Carter Ellison, Winnie Collins and Colin Sies; and cherished neighbors and friends.



Roger eagerly shared his appreciation of nature, trees and animals with all of the younger generations of his family. He particularly enjoyed giving tours of the farm on his Gator utility vehicle, catching snakes and turtles and teaching the children how to identify the various species.



Roger was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, Jeffrey Kane Eckert.



A service and interment will be held on Sunday, April 6th, 2025 at 11:00am at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, 8135 North Dixie Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45414.



Join us for a Celebration of Life for Roger on Sunday, April 6th, 2025 from 1:00pm to 5:00pm at Cox Arboretum, 6733 North Springboro Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45449.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cox Arboretum or the American Heart Association.



