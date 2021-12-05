Eckerle, Allen

journal-news logo
ECKERLE, Sr., Allen David "Sonny"

Age 80 of Ross, Ohio, passed away on November 30, 2021, at Bradford Place in Hamilton. He was born on June 19, 1941, in Merrill, Wisconsin, the son of Hugo and Delores (Huven) Eckerle. Sonny spent his childhood in Wisconsin and

Chicago; but he lived the

majority of his life in New

Richmond, Ohio; and finally in Ross. Sonny was a NASCAR fan and loved anything related to vehicles. If it had an engine, he was interested. Sonny loved to pencil sketch portraits, solve word-find puzzles and tinker in the garage. He enjoyed feeding the songbirds and the pesky squirrels. Nobody was a stranger. He treated everyone as a friend. He was previously employed by Cincinnati Milacron. Sonny leaves behind his long-time sweetheart, Kim Williams; his children, Gracie Lemar-Miller, RoseAnn Eckerle Stephenson (Scott), Bobbie Jo Underwood (Roy), Allen Eckerle, Jr. (Linda) and Richard Eckerle; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Judy Hein and Richard Napier; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Emma Eckerle; and daughter, Amy Evans. A memorial visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio, on Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at 5 p.m. The family offers special thanks to Bradford Place, Bella Care Hospice and Ross Twp. Life Squad. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

