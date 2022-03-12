ECHOLS, Margaret M.



Margaret M. Echols was born in Springfield, Ohio, on July 11, 1932, the youngest daughter of Cecil, Sr. and Mary Eliza (Scott) Jones. She lived in Springfield her entire life.



Margaret went home to be with her heavenly Father on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wooded Glen Assisted Living Facility.



Family was Margaret's heartbeat, and she was fiercely protective of them. She loved her children and grandchildren dearly and never missed an opportunity to share their accomplishments. Some of the lessons she taught them were to love God, be independent, get a good education, think for yourself, and treat people right.



In 1988, Margaret retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as a Budget Analyst. Retiring gave her more time to



devote to family, friends, and civic activities.



Her church, Fair Street Christian, where she served faithfully for over 80 years, was the place she learned to love God and serve people. Margaret was an Elder, played the piano and



organ, and served as Chairwoman of the Board. Several years ago, Margaret joined Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church where she was a member of the Intercessory Prayer Ministry. She was a willing worker, and whatever she did, it was with excellence. The scripture she lived by was, Philippians 4:13, "I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me."



Margaret had a way of beautifying everything she touched. She was always decorating – and redecorating – whenever a new idea came to mind. She had a green-thumb and could grow anything. The Echols' home was always filled with beautiful greenery inside and out. Every year she would plant flowers in the yard and hang the swing on the front porch to make it an inviting place to people watch, have a conversation, or wave to passersby. One year, they won the Springfield Beautification Award, of which she was very proud.



The Echols' home was also one of hospitality. Anyone could stop by for a good meal or a good laugh. She never met a stranger and welcomed everyone with open arms. Over the years, she hosted two generations of Central State University students for Sunday dinners. There was always enough love to warm the heart and food to feed the soul. She left a lasting impact on many lives. Always a lady of class, Margaret lived by the belief that "it doesn't cost anything to be kind." The world could use a little more kindness today. Her gentle, but firm love could break a bone and mend it all at the same time. One of Margaret's favorite activities was shopping. Whether she was shopping for herself or others, she loved to find a good sale. Margaret was always put together from head to toe. Superwoman wore a cape, but Margaret wore a suit. When she was in a suit, she was ready to take on the world – and she did. Margaret was especially sensitive to families



experiencing grief. She made it her mission to attend every



funeral of anyone she knew or had an acquaintance. When someone passed, she and her friends, "The Friends" as they called themselves, would prepare food for families, sit at their home during services, and serve guests, so the family did not have to worry about anything. It was their way of comforting the broken-hearted with compassion and love. She loved God, loved her family, and loved her Springfield community.



Margaret leaves to cherish her memory three loving children: one son, Robert "Nicky," Jr. (Mildred) of Loganville, GA, and two daughters, Bonita Dover and Stephanie Echols, both of Springfield, OH; five granddaughters: Shauna Dover of Suitland, MD, Makia Harris of San Antonio, TX, Qualita Arnold of Tucker, GA, Ilana Tate of Nashville, TN, and Racquel



Jackson of Lithonia, GA; two great-grandchildren: Kamryn



Arnold and Sean Tate; sisters-in-love, Nona Fullen and Sharon Carter; sister-friends: Virginia "Sug" McCarty, Louise Wilson, and Lucille Moore; special daughter, Bobbi Cunningham; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 64 years, Robert Leon Echols, Sr.; and brother, Cecil Jones, Jr.



Special thanks to Nona Fullen, Bobbi Cunningham, LaDonna Glenn, and the Wooded Glen Assisted Living Facility for the love, comfort, and support they gave Margaret, our beloved mother, grandmother, and friend. Visitation is Friday, March 11, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. in Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. in Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Join Zoom Meeting



https://zoom.us/j/94554754362?pwd=RVBDbGIxSC9XaHJSMGppVTFMV2Z0dz09. Meeting ID: 945 5475 4362 Passcode: Ky2zQG Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery.



