EBRIGHT, Phillip A. "Phil"



Age 97 of Cedarville, and formally of Moraine, was



reunited with his beloved wife, Donna Ebright on March 27, 2021. He was born on October 5, 1923, in West Carrollton, OH, to the late William and Luella (Bennett) Ebright. In



addition to his wife and



parents, Phil was preceded in death by his son-in-law, James Gillaugh; 2 brothers, Paul and Joe Ebright.



He is survived by his daughters, Myra Gillaugh and Andrea Ebright; grandchildren, Jay (Debby) Gillaugh, Karen (Mike) Burrell, Melanie (Brian) Gregory, and Tammy Gillaugh (Don); great-grandchildren, Tyler (Jaron), Joseph, Madison (Nick), Zachary (Emmalee), and Connor; great-great-granddaughter, Birdie; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Titus and Freddie Keiter; numerous extended family and dear friends.



Phil proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII.



The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Hospice of Dayton for the love and care they provided to Phil and his family over the last 3 months.



A graveside service, with Pastor Andy Shroyer officiating, will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery, (401 N. Miami Ave., West Carrollton, OH 45449) where Phil will be laid to rest next to his wife.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Dayton, in Phil's memory.



To share a memory of Phil or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

