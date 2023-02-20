EBRIGHT, Linda

X
Age 76, formerly of Brookville, passed away on Thur., Feb. 16, 2023. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws, a brother, by her husband Ronald Ebright and son-in-law, Estevan Pedroncelli. Linda retired from 5/3 Bank as the Brookville branch manager. She is survived by a daughter, Lori and grandson Grayson Pedroncelli and by numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 12 pm Thur., Feb. 23 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE, with viewing held 11-12 Thursday leading into the service. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

