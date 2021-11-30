EBBING, Janet

EBBING (Vance), Janet Susan Stanifer "Sue"



Age 59 of Hamilton, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 25, 2021. She was born in Adams County, OH, on February 16, 1962, to Linda (King) Vance and the late Charles Vance. Sue groomed pets for 24 years. She was married to David Earl Stanifer from 1980 until his passing in 1987 and then to Stephen



Ebbing from 1990 until her passing. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Vance. Sue is survived by her mother, Linda Vance; sister, Pamela Price; husband, Stephen Ebbing; children, Aillsa Stanifer Boykin (Mike), David Stanifer (Tasha), Bryan Ebbing (Leslie), and Adam Ebbing (Whittney); grandchildren, Delilah, David Jr., and Damon Stanifer, Adison, Maxwell, Madeline, and Kellen Ebbing, and Kaydance Alcorn; and her best friend, Steph Ohlinger. Sue was an organ donor and saved 60 lives and gave sight to two people. In lieu of a visitation and funeral service, there will be a Celebration of Life at 484 Shultz Drive, Hamilton, Ohio 45013 on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 3pm until 7pm. Food and refreshments will be provided. Feel free to bring photos and stories. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in her name to



https://www.facebook.com/TailsofHopeOhio. If you have any questions, call (513) 375-3577. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

