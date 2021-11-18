EATON, Walter Merwin



Age 97, of Middletown peacefully passed away on November 16, 2021. He was born in Cleveland on August 31, 1924, to the late Walter A. and



Loretta M. (Decker) Eaton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nadine "Penny" Eaton; son, Bruce Eaton; and a sister,



Marjorie Reid. He is survived by his children, Douglas Eaton of Washington, Kathleen Eaton of California, and Laura Eaton of California; four grandchildren; and a brother Roger Eaton of Michigan. Per his request, no services will be held. Entombment will be held at Woodside Cemetery in Middletown, Ohio.

