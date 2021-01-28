EATON, Rolland



Rolland Eaton, age 93, passed away on January 22, 2021. He was born on July 5, 1927, to



Lola and Rolland Eaton in



Hatfield, Indiana. He served in the U.S Army during World War II. After his return, he



attended and graduated from Evansville University. Promptly following graduation, Moore Business Forms employed him. He started his own company, Easton Forms Corp. in Dayton. Upon his retirement, he moved to Ft. Myers, Florida, where he was an avid tennis and golf player. Rolland is preceded in death by his parents and son, Bradly Easton. Rolland is survived by his beloved wife, Carol, son, Stanley Eaton, daughter, Diane Dempsey, grandchildren: Kaylah (Mark) Thompson, Ryan (Chelsi) Dempsey, Whitney Walker Eaton and great-grandson, Emmitt Thompson.

