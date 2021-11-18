EASTERLY, Herman Travis



Age 97, died at his home in Dayton, Ohio on November 11, 2021. He was born October 24, 1924, in Oak Grove, Tennessee, the 5th of 9 children of Eunice Ann (Smith) Easterly and John Henry Easterly. As a WWII



combat veteran, he proudly served in the Asiatic Pacific Campaign from 1941-1945 on both the USS Grayson and the USS Cape Esperance. He was stationed in Bremerton, Washington and was honorably discharged in November of 1945. Herman settled in Dayton, Ohio, after the end of WWII, where he met his wife, Lura Aden Tabor. They were married 38 years at the time of Lura's death in 1989, and Herman loved to share memories of their life together. Herman had a true



passion for gardening and working on cars, which he continued to do up until the time of his death. Herman's other



passions were fishing and God. He taught his daughters to fish with a stick pole and continued to teach his grandchildren how to fish every chance he had. He was a devoted reader of God's word. Herman was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Lura; brothers, Ambrose Easterly, Herbert



Easterly, and Hollis Easterly; sisters, Jewell Easterly, Virgie Lewis, Hilda Rigby, and Jeane Thurman; and his grandson, Ryan Clithero. He is survived by his beloved daughters, Diana Jordan, Vicki Clithero, and June O'Brien; sister, Glenna Ruth Tabor; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Easterly; granddaughter, Lauren Clithero Eck; and grandsons, Travis O'Brien, Tristan O'Brien; Tyler O'Brien, and Trevor Jordan. Herman also had 7 great-grandchildren, whom he cherished. Herman will be remembered for his love of the Lord and his family. He was a patriot, honest to a fault, and generous to family and friends alike. His stubborn streak made him a survivor of life's many challenges. His tenacity and perseverance were passed down to his family. Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, Honor Flight, Wounded Warrior Project, or any other charity honoring veterans. More of Herman's life story is available at www.NewcomerDayton.com. Herman's daughters welcome stories or memories on the Newcomer site or via email



(addresses are listed on site).

