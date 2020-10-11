EASON, Robert

EASON, Jr., Robert L. Age 90 of Dayton departed October 3, 2020. A devoted member of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, serving on the Usher & Deacon Boards. A retiree of General Motors. Preceded in death by wife Ellen B. Eason; parents Robert L. Sr. and Clara Eason; daughter Angela; sons Ronnie and Russell; granddaughter Natasha; 6 siblings. He leaves daughter Katherine; 2 sons Paul and Daniel; grandchildren; brother Sylvester Eason; sister Alice (Eason) Steele; other relatives and special friends..Visitation 10-11AM Thursday, October 15, 2020, at St. Luke Baptist Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Family Service 11AM. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
