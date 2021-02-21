EASON, James D.



Age 49, of Dayton, passed away suddenly on February 14, 2021. Preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Christman; grandfather, James Carwile; uncle, David Carwile; and cousin, David Lambert. Survived by his aunt, Lynda Day; grandmother, Marjorie Storer; niece, Morgan Lambert; cousin, Brian



Lambert; uncle, James Carwile; and numerous other nieces, nephews, and friends. No services are scheduled at this time. In care of Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel.

