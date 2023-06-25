Eason, Alberta



age 96, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Thursday, June 29, 2023, at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH 45406; virtual streaming link available. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at https://www.hhroberts.com.



