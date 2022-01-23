EARLY, Joyce

EARLY (Bush), Joyce J.



Age 65, of Cincinnati, formerly of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. She was born the daughter of John and Mary (Roberts) Bush on August 4, 1956, in Hazard, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her parents; 2 sisters Mima and Lucinda Bush; brother Elden Bush; 2 nephews Tim Boyd and David Bush. Joyce is survived by her beloved daughters Mary (Jayson) Jackson, and Theresa (John) Jones; 6 grandchildren Joshua, Nathan, Isaac, Mara Jones, Kate, and Jaycie Jackson; 3 brothers Paul Bush, James (Laura) Bush and John Bush; 4 sisters Mable Hostetler, Betty (Larry) McCombs, Kathy (Charlie) Phares, Debbie (Howard) Self; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. Joyce was a loving mom, nana,



sister, and friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Family was everything to Joyce, she enjoyed cooking, baking, hosting sleepovers for her grandchildren. Friends may call on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, from 11AM – 12PM at the RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio, where a service to celebrate her life will be held at 12PM with Pastor David DeHart officiating. Interment to follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



