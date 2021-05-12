EARLS, Michael L.



67 of Middletown, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at his residence. He was born on December 15, 1953, in



Hamilton, Ohio, to Maynard Omas and Velma (Smith) Earls. He retired from AK Steel in 2014 after 41 years of service.



Michael is survived by his wife of 48 years, Nancy; his son,



Gabriel Michael Earls; brother, Denvis (Linda) Earls and sister, Lois Oligee. He also leaves behind many friends and family … those who were related and those that Michael decided were family. He was preceded in death by his brothers, George and Maynard Earls and sister, Cheryl Hale. Services are being held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



