EARLEY, Martha J.



Age 84 of Miamisburg, OH, passed away on 11/30/20. Born 6/6/1936, in Bradley, Arkansas, to Henry and Johnnie Simon. The family moved to Dayton, OH. Martha attended Central Elementary School and she graduated from Dunbar High School, Class of 1955. Martha retired from Phillips Industries after 30 yrs of employment. She was preceded in death by her parents Johnnie and Henry Simon; sister, Willa Mae (Sue) Brown; and daughter, Cheryl Earley. Survived by devoted son, James Earley Jr. of Grand Rapids, MI; grandchildren, Chandra, Antonio, Isiah of Dayton, OH.; loving sister, Ione McCleskey of Killen, TX; sister-in-law, Carol Earley; brother-in-law, Fred (Joyce) Earley; and stepmother, Lear Simon. Survived also by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. There will be no services. Martha's



remains will be donated to the Wright State School of



19Medicine as she requested.

