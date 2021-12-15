EARLES, Cecil

EARLES, Rev. Cecil E.



89, of Springfield, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 12, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 6, 1932, in London, Ohio, the son of Willard McKinley and Flora (Craig) Earles. Rev. Earles was a member of the Lighthouse



Tabernacle and the F. O P. A. He had worked alongside his daughter, Cheryl, for many years at Stan's Tire Center. He enjoyed cooking, fishing and preaching the Gospel. Survivors include two children; Duane (Kathy) Earles, Xenia and Becky (Rev. Rick) Clos with whom he made his home, five grandchildren; Tim (Jennifer) Earles, Lisa Copes, Christy (Rollin) Brossman, Jason (Emily) Cooper and Nichole Fugate, his wife; Barbara (Watterly) Earles, numerous great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, siblings; Dolly, Sue, Diane, Everett and Walter, son-in-law; Stan Copes, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife; Phyllis Earles in May of 2014, two daughters; Cheryl Copes and Debra Sue Earles, siblings; Clyde, Clarence, Charlie, Tommy and Faye. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 7:00PM Thursday in the Lighthouse Tabernacle, 5202



Valley Pike, Urbana, Ohio 43078. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Friday in the church with Pastor Rick Clos



officiating. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lighthouse



Tabernacle. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

