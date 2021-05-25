EAKINS, Shirley Louise



Age 82, of Franklin, OH; died Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Atrium Medical Center. Louise was born in Lee County, VA, on January 23, 1939, to the late Cullen and Mary Ethel (Parsons) Combs.



Louise enjoyed travel, when possible. As a teenager she aspired to be a flight attendent, but ultimately motherhood was her career of choice. She volunteered as room mother for one of her daughters every school year, was a Brownie troop leader, and an active band mom, in addition to serving many years on the Ladies Auxillary for the Franklin Fire Department. Louise was employed with Warren County Department of



Human Services for over 20 years, retiring in 2004 after devoting her career to improving the lives of others throughout Warren County. After retirement, she found joy and took great pride in her gardening, maintaining colorful beds of



petunias, begonias, and more each year. Above all else, Louise was a loving wife, devoted mother, and beloved "Weez" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who leaves behind a legacy of strength, compassion, and wisdom.



Louise was preceded in death by her sisters, Mae Lawson and Laura Jean Adams. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Cecil Eakins; her daughters, Mona Eakins Lewis Hemingway and Marcella Eakins (Larry) Bonham; her grandchildren,



Crystal Lewis (George) McIntyre and Alex Lewis; her great-grandchildren, Morgan Louise McIntyre, Maria Lewis, Callee Lewis, and Benjamin Lewis; her nephew, Dwayne Smith; and her niece, Rhonda Carrier. Funeral Services are 1 pm Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, OH. Burial be in Miami Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home.



