EADES, Jerome "Mike"



Age 65, of Bellbrook, passed away Sunday, October 10th, 2021, in Dayton.



Born at Pepperrell Air Force Base, St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada, he was the son of Roy and Bridget Eades. Mike served his country with honor in the U.S. Army.



Mike is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sandra; two sons, Jimmy Eades (Erin) of Burlington, Kentucky and Josh Eades (Lauren) of Kettering; and four grandchildren, Caelyn, Skylar, Addyson, and Olivia. He is also survived by his siblings, Cindy Vanzant (Rick) of Cedarville, Theresa Bishop (Gary) of Cedarville, Ed Eades (Molly) of Dayton, and Kenny Eades



(Paula) of West Carrollton. Mike was preceded in death by his brother, Brian Eades.



Mike was a self-employed Master Technician Auto Mechanic and the owner of Mike's Kar Kare in Kettering. He loved camping, woodworking, working on cars, and hanging out with his grandchildren.



The family is planning a life celebration service to be held at 4-H Camp Clifton, (2256 Clifton Road, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387) on Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 2:00 - 6:00 pm. Please honor the memory of Mike by planting a memorial tree or making a donation to a youth organization of your choice. You are welcome to share a memory or story with the family at www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on his name.

