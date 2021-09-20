DYKE, Ruth

DYKE (Jackson), Ruth J.



Age 90, died on September 16, 2021, surrounded by family at her home. She was born September 23, 1930, in Burlington, New Jersey. She was the oldest child of the late Rowland W. and G. Elma (Shinn) Jackson. She was married to Victor E. Dyke on December 23, 1950. Her beloved husband preceded her in death on August 19, 2010. She graduated from Springfield High School with the class of 1948.



Ruth is survived by her three children, Julie (Mark) Poling of Springfield, Gene (Karin) Dyke of Liberty Township, OH, and Scott (Jerri) Dyke of Springfield. Five grandchildren, Lindsey (Joe) Fisher, Kyle (Julia) Poling, Timothy (Breijanna) Dyke,



Andrea (Cliff) Bullmaster, and Chris (Holly) Sturgeon. Seven great-grandchildren, Eisley Dyke, Eli and Jonah Poling, Bryce and Bennett Fisher, Lincoln and Nolan Bullmaster. Also surviving are brother R. William (Jean) Jackson of San Antonio, TX, and brother-in-law Joe Cahoon of Urbana, OH. Many nieces and nephews and special friends Roy and Judy Decker of Enon, Cindy Van Zant of Springfield, Pam Lee of Springfield, Tom (Susie) Johnson of Springfield.



Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, from 11:00-11:30 AM at the Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel, Springfield. The service will begin at 11:30 AM, officiated by Pastor Kevin Moehn. Entombment to follow services. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting



www.jacksonlytle.com. Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity in Ruth's honor.



