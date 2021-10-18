DYER, Peggy A.



Peggy A. Dyer, 93, formerly of Kenton, Bellefontaine, and



Mason, passed away Thursday morning, October 14, 2021, at Wapakoneta Manor.



Peggy was born in Waynesfield, Ohio, on December 19, 1927, to the late Charles "Buck" and Bessie



(Beryl) Musser. She married Lawrence A. Dyer on



December 23, 1946, in Waynesfield, and he preceded her in death on August 26, 1994. Peggy was also preceded in death by five brothers:



Russell "Bud" Musser, Paul Rogers, Gerald Herndon, Robert Herndon, and Verlin Herndon, and a granddaughter Shannon Lynn Dyer.



Peggy is survived by her sons: Denny (Joyce) Dyer of Vandalia, Daniel (Bea) Dyer of Mason, and David (Debbie) Dyer of Avon Lake; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and



several nieces and nephews in the Wapakoneta area.



Peggy was a 1945 graduate of Waynesfield-Goshen High School and was of Methodist faith. She was a member of the Kenton Order of Eastern Star – Lathan Chapter #364, and



currently a member of the Findlay Chapter.



Peggy's family would like to thank the staff at Wapakoneta Manor for the exceptional care they provided to Mom over the last several years.



Friends and family are invited to a graveside service for Peggy which will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Noon at Willow Branch Cemetery, Waynesfield.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459, or a hospice organization of donor's choice.



EICHHOLTZ DARING and SANFORD FUNERAL HOME and CREMATION CENTER, Bellefontaine, is honored to serve the Dyer family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.

