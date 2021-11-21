DYER, Kevin H.



Age 62, went peacefully to be with the Lord after a short battle with cancer. He was



living his dream in Venice, FL, at the time of his death.



Kevin was born in Dayton, OH, to William and Patricia Dyer. Kevin graduated from Fairmont East High school in 1978. He spent most of his life as a Building Maintenance



Supervisor with Ladd Industries in Kettering, OH, for the last 25 years. Kevin spent his early years drag racing, working on cars and was a car and gun



enthusiast.



Kevin's most notable accomplishment was his loving compassion for others and his desire to lead others to the Lord, not by preaching, but by living his life as Christ and sharing his testimony with others.



He was an incredible loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



He is survived by his father, William (Mable) Dyer, his wife, Denise L. Dyer, his children Lesley, Jenna (Jimmy), Hannah



(Justin), Maggie, Eddie, and Erin. Grandchildren, Henry, Rory, Alessandra, Thatcher, Asher and baby Metz on the way.



A celebration of his life will be held at Parkview Church of the Nazarene at 4701 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH, on January 15th at 12:30 pm. Family and friends may begin visitation at 11:00 a.m.

