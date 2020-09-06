X

DYE, William

DYE III, William E. Age 71, of Dayton, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary; 2 daughters, Heather Dye, Megan Dye; son, Eric (Alexandra) Dye; 2 granddaughters, Kya and Alana; 2 sisters, Linda Oliver and Joanne Turner; 1 brother, John Oliver. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Sept. 8th, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. Private interment will be held at the Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

