DYE, Karen R.



Was born into a family of nine to the late Norma and Walter Neubauer on October 7, 1947. She passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Hearth and Home at Vandalia. Karen



retired from Wilmer-Hale Attorney at Law and was an office manager at McGraw Hill Survey. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church acting as a greeter and usher, Past President of Women's Auxiliary FOE Huber Heights and VFW Post 3238 Women's Auxiliary. Karen is preceded in death by her husband, Curtis B. in 1985, parents, Norma and Walter Neubauer, brothers, Mark and Donald Neubauer, sister, Betty Wendeln, brothers-in-law, David Staas and Michael Allerding. She is survived by her sisters, Judy Staas of Dayton and Joyce Allerding of MI; brothers and sisters-in-law, Norman and Janet Neubauer of Englewood, Jerry L. and Doris Neubauer of Vandalia, Jim Neubauer and Carol Haas of IN; brother-in-law, John Wendeln, sisters-in-law, Mae Neubauer and Carole Neubauer; several nieces and nephews. Funeral Service 11 AM Friday, October 29, 2021, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Brian Law officiating. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10 AM until service time. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Association, AFTD, or



American Cancer Association in Karen's memory.

