DURHAM, Sharon "Gaynell"



Sharon "Gaynell" Durham was born on October 9, 1952, in McAlpin, West Virginia. She was the second born of seven siblings to the late John Carlen Lewis and Emily Geraldine Lewis. She peacefully departed this life on Sunday, January 17, 2021, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loved ones. Gaynell was preceded in death by her parents, John and Emily "Geraldine" Lewis and sister, Linda Houston. She leaves to cherish her memory, loving and devoted children, Jerica (Wayne) Vann of Monroe, North Carolina, and Johnathan Durham of Dayton, Ohio, two sisters, Elva (Nigel) Lewis-Simpson of Plain City, Ohio, and Lisa Lewis of Lorton, Virginia, three brothers: Ralph (Brenda) Lewis of Upland, California, Rodney (Cheryl) Lewis of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Larry (Sandra) Lewis of Dayton, Ohio, nieces: Capri Houston, Tracee Houston, Ariel Lewis, Ciondra Brown, Shayna Brown, and Lauren Walton, nephews, Jeff Lewis and John C. Lewis; and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will receive friends and guests from 12:00 pm - 12:30 pm, followed by a private funeral and burial service. Services will be Saturday, January 23, 2021, at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3426 W. Second St. Dayton, Ohio, Pastor Therman C. Sampson II officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery.



