DURHAM, Eva M.
Age 95, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Walk-through visitation, 9:30-11:30 am, Friday, March 26, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Live stream service at 11:30 am. Link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/ Interment, Dayton National Cemetery.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral