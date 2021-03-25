X

DURHAM, Eva

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

DURHAM, Eva M.

Age 95, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Walk-through visitation, 9:30-11:30 am, Friday, March 26, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Live stream service at 11:30 am. Link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/ Interment, Dayton National Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.