Dupps, Robin



Robin Marie Dupps, age 79, of Germantown, Ohio, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023, at home with loving family by her side. She was born in Middletown, Ohio, on June 17, 1943, daughter of the late, Mary Constance "Connie" (Wilmer) and Robert E. Weiss. She was baptized at the original Holy Trinity Church, where she and her husband Hank Dupps would later be married. Robin graduated from Fenwick High School where she, with a small scholarship and a summer job at Ohio Bell, was able to put herself through the University of Dayton. After Hank and Robin moved to Germantown, she became very interested in ancestral history. She was able to enter the Jonathan Baird Smith Chapter of the DAR. She was also very interested in the historic preservation of Germantown. Robin and Hank have been involved in saving historic Germantown properties ~ including but not limited to the historic Covered Bridge, the Florentine Hotel, and the Germantown Historic Fire House. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Frank N. "Hank" Dupps, Sr.; and a brother, Michael Weiss. Robin is survived by her 2 sons, Frank N. (Shelley) Dupps, Jr., and Matthew (fiancé Karen) Dupps; her 4 grandchildren, Jack & Madeline Dupps, and Abigail & Matthew Dupps; her brother, Thomas (Sherrie) Weiss; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A Private Graveside was held at Germantown Union Cemetery. If desired memorial contributions may be made to Germantown Fire & EMS at 1 N. Plum St., Germantown, OH 45327. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net

