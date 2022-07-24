DUPPS, Mary Margaret "Peg"



Mary Margaret "Peg" Dupps, age 103, passed away peacefully, Friday, July 15, 2022. She was born in Cincinnati, OH, on August 14, 1918, to the late Stella (Reidy) and Frank Norris. She was a long-standing member of Holy Family Parish, and Brown's Run Country Club. She played a supporting role in founding The Dupps Company in Germantown, OH. As well, she enjoyed her affiliation with various community programs and membership in many social clubs in Cincinnati, Germantown, and Middletown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, John A. "Jack" Dupps, and her second husband, William C. Leigh; 2 sons, Frank N. "Hank" Dupps, and David M. Dupps; her daughter-in-law, Sharron Dupps; a granddaughter, Anne E. Dupps; 2 sisters, Eileen DeSollar, and Joan Loftus; and a brother, Richard Norris. Peg is survived by 2 sons, John A. (Patricia) Dupps, Mark A. Dupps; 2 daughters, Maryann (James) Lyle, and Ellen (Thomas) Kent; 2 daughters-in-law, Robin Dupps and Kimberly Dupps; her brother, Frank Norris; 10 grandchildren, Emily Hendrix (Jeff), Julia Dupps, Katie Frear (Ben), Frank N. Dupps, Jr. (Shelley), Matthew Dupps, John Lyle (Jeanne), Peter Lyle (Claire), Sara Lyle, David Dupps, Jr. (Ashley), and Elizabeth Oliver (Clay). Her life was enriched by her 17 great-grandchildren, special nieces and nephews, an abundance of friends, and the love of the Leigh family. The family will receive friends 5 – 7 p.m., Friday, August 12th, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown. A Celebration of Life & Memorial Mass will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Holy Family Parish ~ Holy Trinity Chapel, 201 Clark St., Middletown, OH, with Fr. John Civille, Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The John A. & Mary N. Dupps Charitable Fund, c/o The Middletown Community Foundation, 300 N. Main St., Middletown, OH 45042. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

