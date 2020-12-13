DUNSON, Curtis Edward



Age 86, of Dayton, Ohio, born June 3, 1934, in Roanoke,



Alabama, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020. Curtis



retired from F.W. Lotz Paper Company after 44 years of



dedicated service. He was a very dedicated, faithful and



loving man. He was a member of Equity Lodge 121, Past



Worshipful Master 1988. A faithful member of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church for over 65 years. Preceded in death by wife, Betty C. Dunson;



parents, Henry and Leonie (Hicks) Dunson; 5 brothers, 3



sisters. He leaves to cherish his memories, daughters, Shirley Mosley (Andrew Melbourne), Veronica (Craig) Cunningham; son, Brian (Andrea) Dunson; sister, Ella Lee Hill; nephew-son, Curtis Kelley; brother-in-law, Lavone Dixon; 9 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, many relatives and friends. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am



Monday, December 14, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Interment West Memory Gardens. Live Stream homegoing service at 11 am. link:



mt.calvarychurch@fb.com