DUNSON, Curtis Edward

Age 86, of Dayton, Ohio, born June 3, 1934, in Roanoke,

Alabama, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020. Curtis

retired from F.W. Lotz Paper Company after 44 years of

dedicated service. He was a very dedicated, faithful and

loving man. He was a member of Equity Lodge 121, Past

Worshipful Master 1988. A faithful member of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church for over 65 years. Preceded in death by wife, Betty C. Dunson;

parents, Henry and Leonie (Hicks) Dunson; 5 brothers, 3

sisters. He leaves to cherish his memories, daughters, Shirley Mosley (Andrew Melbourne), Veronica (Craig) Cunningham; son, Brian (Andrea) Dunson; sister, Ella Lee Hill; nephew-son, Curtis Kelley; brother-in-law, Lavone Dixon; 9 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, many relatives and friends. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am

Monday, December 14, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Interment West Memory Gardens. Live Stream homegoing service at 11 am. link:


mt.calvarychurch@fb.com


