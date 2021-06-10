journal-news logo
DUNNING, Delmar

DUNNING, Delmar

Age 87, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Christ Community Bible Church, 3526 Detroit Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Pastor Ron Ballard officiating. Walk through

visitation will be held one

hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at


www.thomasfunerals.com


Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

