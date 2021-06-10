DUNNING, Delmar
Age 87, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Christ Community Bible Church, 3526 Detroit Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Pastor Ron Ballard officiating. Walk through
visitation will be held one
hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at
Funeral Home Information
Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
