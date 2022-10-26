DUNNIGAN, Richard Thomas "Tom"



Age 88, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away October 20, 2022. Tom was born August 19, 1934, at St. Ann Hospital, to the late Richard J. and Julia (Vickers) Dunnigan in Dayton, Ohio. Tom is preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Faye (Kelley) Dunnigan. His brothers Michael Dunnigan and Jerry Dunnigan, his sister Maureen (Dunnigan) Cremeans and niece Robin (Cremeans) Strzelewicz. He is survived by his children, Debi (Karl) Heidrich, Dan (Lori) Dunnigan, Susan Dunnigan, and Marti Barnhart. Grandchildren, Jessica (Rich) Boyd, David (Jennifer) Heidrich, Kelley Dunnigan, Mallory Barnhart, Allison Barnhart, Brooke Dunnigan and Macy Dunnigan. Great-grandchildren, Emmaline Boyd, August Boyd; and Kimberly Heidrich. His sisters Julia Ellington and Pat Canfield, sister-in-law Carol Dunnigan and numerous nieces and nephews. Tom was a US Army Veteran and retired from General Motors (Frigidaire, Harrison Radiator) in 1989 with 36 years of service. While his kids were growing up, Tom coached their little league baseball and pee wee football in Beavercreek. He also made sure to attend all their high school sporting and marching band events. Tom was also a life blood donor. Donating over 16 gallons, which went to Children's Hospital. After retirement Tom loved doing wood working, keeping up his lawn and being an avid member of the Fairfield Mall walkers club. Also, after retirement, Tom and Faye would spend the month of October down in Gulf Shores, Alabama enjoying the beach and quiet time for reading. Tom was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and will be forever loved and missed. A visitation will be held at St. Joseph's Church, 411 E. 2nd St., Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday, October 29, 2022, 9:00am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Interment will be at St. Paul's Catholic Cemetery, E. Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road, Yellow Springs, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton.

