DUNN, Neoma

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DUNN (Ratliff),

Neoma Fay

Neoma Fay (Ratliff) Dunn, age 84, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born in Middletown, Ohio, on August 21, 1937, the daughter of Luther and Rosie (Ballinger) Ratliff. Neoma graduated from Middletown High School in 1953. She was married to her husband, Robert Dunn for 63 years. She worked at Mound (Monsanto) in Miamisburg, then the Middletown Unemployment Office/Middletown Credit Bureau. She enjoyed her time each month with "Mound Meeting" and MHS "53 Meeting". Left to cherish Neoma's memory is her husband; Robert, children; Nancy (Dennis) Smith, Marshall Dunn, grandchildren; Jennifer (Tre) Gillespie, Ryan (Melody) Smith, Robin (Chris) Coldron, great-grandchildren; Luceiia, Libby, Lian, Thomas, Henry, Nehemiah, good friends; Dan Gorman, Shari and Terry VanWinkle, and numerous other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will take place on Friday, August 19 at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, 45005 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Funeral Services will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jimmy Anderson officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may be left at


www.bakerstevensparramore.com



