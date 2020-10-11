DUNN, Eileen M. Eileen M. Dunn died peacefully on Tuesday, September 29th in Cincinnati, Ohio, at the Alois Alzheimer Center. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on August 22nd, 1943, the daughter of Charles L and Mary (Clark) Dunn. Eileen graduated from Catholic Central High School in Springfield. After high school Eileen joined the Sisters of Charity and was part of this community for 7 years. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree from Mount St Joseph College in 1969 and a Master of Education from Xavier University in 1976. Eileen taught in schools in the Cincinnati area including St. Martin for 28 years and St Clement for 8 years. She was a dedicated teacher who loved talking about her job and her students. After retirement, her life long love of sports led to working in the summer for the Cincinnati Reds and for Xavier University in the winter. She loved being a part of all those baseball and basketball games! She was a loyal and enthusiastic fan of Notre Dame football as well and was a proud owner of many ND sweatshirts! Eileen was a kind and generous person who treasured her family, her friends, her Church, her students, and her dog Kells. She left everyone she met with memories of happy times and lots of laughs. Eileen left family and friends with memories that bring smiles and grateful feelings that she was a friend for life. Special thanks to Eileen's dear friends of many years who visited her regularly at Alois. Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, Charlie, Pat, Tommy, Jimmy and Michael Dunn, and one sister, Mary Jane Pavelka. She is survived by two sisters, Ann Dunn of Ashland, Ohio, and Susan (Leon) White of Park Ridge, Illinois, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In her memory, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Association, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cinti., OH 45203 or St. Martin Parish, 3720 St. Martins Pl., Cinti., OH 45211. Additional information is available on the website of Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home.

